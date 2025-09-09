WORLD
2 min read
Russian strike kills over 21 in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
"Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russian strike kills over 21 in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
A resident runs down a damaged street in Kostiantynivka, a frontline town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, after heavy battles with Russian forces. / AP
September 9, 2025

Ukraine on Tuesday said that at least 21 people were killed in a Russian air strike on a village in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

“A brutally savage Russian air strike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X.

Zelenskyy said the strike took place “at the very moment when pensions were being disbursed.”

“Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world … A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20. Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - How Russia’s biggest air attack on Ukraine impacts the future of peace talks

Strike aftermath

Recommended

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram that at least 21 people were killed and “as many people” were injured in the attack.

He added that emergency services are currently at the scene helping those affected and determining the exact consequences of the strike.

Ukrainian authorities gave no further details, while Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the issue.

Yarova is located about 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) northwest of the city of Lyman, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk.

It is also about 23 kilometres (14 miles) north of the city of Sloviansk, near Kramatorsk, the provisional seat of the eastern Ukrainian region since Moscow seized control of Donetsk city in 2014.

RelatedTRT World - Russian troops enter Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region for first time: Kiev
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games