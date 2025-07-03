Republican leaders in the US Congress have delayed a key vote on President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending bill, as internal party divisions threatened to derail the centrepiece of his domestic agenda.

The bill, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," passed the Senate by a single vote on Tuesday and returned to the House for final approval.

But opposition from fiscal conservatives and moderates within the Republican Party forced House Speaker Mike Johnson to postpone a full vote for more than three hours.

"We're going to get there tonight. We're working on it and very, very positive about our progress," Johnson told reporters, according to Politico, after telling lawmakers to return to their offices during a string of procedural delays.

The 887-page legislation includes major elements of Trump’s platform—boosting military spending, funding a large-scale migrant deportation operation, and allocating $4.5 trillion to extend tax cuts from his first term.

But the package is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, largely due to sweeping tax relief and deep cuts to social programmes.

Critics say it represents the largest reduction to Medicaid since its launch in the 1960s.

House Republicans are also at odds over the scale of proposed spending cuts.

Some lawmakers say the reductions fall hundreds of billions of dollars short of what was originally promised.

A House divided

Although lawmakers had hoped to begin voting immediately upon returning from recess, negotiations dragged on well into the afternoon.

The House technically has until July 4, Trump’s self-imposed deadline, to pass the bill.

The legislation only cleared the Senate after last-minute amendments pushed it further to the right.