Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of heads of state and their spouses.

Erdogan was accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan to the event, which took place at the Lotte Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The reception was closed to the press.

Separately, Emine Erdogan, who also serves as chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, attended a reception hosted by Melania Trump for leaders’ spouses.

The gathering provided an opportunity for informal exchanges among first ladies.

Related TRT World - Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’

During the event, Emine Erdogan was seen conversing with several leaders’ spouses and exchanging views on issues including children, women, the environment, and culture.

Separately, Emine Erdogan met with Gabon’s First Lady Zita Oligui Nguema, wife of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, at the Turkish House (Türkevi).

During the meeting, Nguema expressed her wish to draw inspiration from the "Zero Waste" project and to cooperate with Türkiye in this field.