India’s financial crime agency has carried out multiple raids at premises linked to Reliance’s Anil Ambani Group in connection with alleged money laundering, state-run Doordarshan news reported.

Over 35 premises in the financial capital, Mumbai, belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Press Trust of India reported.

Quoting sources, the report said the agency is probing allegations of “illegal loan diversion” of around $350 million, given to the group companies of Ambani between 2017 and 2019.

The loans are alleged to have been diverted to many group companies and shell companies by the entities involved, the report said.

The agency alleged the group orchestrated a “well-planned” scheme to syphon off bank loans.

Reliance is accused of paying bribes to Yes Bank officials, the source said, adding that loan approvals violated the bank’s processes.