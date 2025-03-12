US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the issue of how the United States is going to "take over Canada" will not be discussed at a gathering of G7 foreign ministers due to take place in Quebec.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will meet at the river resort of La Malbaie, Quebec on March 12-14 for the first time since President Donald Trump returned to power in January.

When asked by reporters about Trump's comments on making Canada the 51st US state, Rubio instead talked about the areas of cooperation between the United States and Canada including the defence of North American airspace and Ukraine.

"We're going to be focused in the G7 on all of those things. That's what the meeting is about. It is not a meeting about how we're going to take over Canada," he said.

US ties with Canada have soured following Trump's repeated comments about Washington's northern neighbour being its 51st US state and the Republican president referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as its "governor".

Trump’s tariff war