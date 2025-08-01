WORLD
Turkish Airlines restarts Istanbul-Aleppo route after 13 years
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines as well as low-cost carrier AJet restart flights from Istanbul's airports to Syria's Aleppo, says the transport minister.
The last direct commercial flight between Aleppo and Istanbul was in April 2012, halted as Syria suspended air services amid the civil war. / Anadolu Agency
August 1, 2025

Scheduled passenger flights resumed between Istanbul and Syria’s Aleppo on Friday after a 13-year pause, Türkiye’s Transport Ministry announced.

“As of today, Turkish Airlines has started passenger flights on the Istanbul–Aleppo line and will operate flights three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays,” Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Friday.

Uraloglu stated that Turkish Airlines will increase its flights on the Istanbul–Aleppo route to five days a week as of August 15, and to seven days a week as of September 1.

The low-cost carrier AJet will also operate its first flight on Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport–Aleppo route on Saturday.

“We will operate flights on the Sabiha Gokcen–Aleppo route every day of the week, starting August 4,” Uraloglu said.

With the addition of Aleppo flights following the Damascus flights that began in January, Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s flag carrier, has increased its number of destinations in Syria to two.

Turkish Airlines is offering travel on the Istanbul–Aleppo–Istanbul route starting from $299 with tickets purchased as of July 25, 2025.

Prices are valid for tickets purchased through the Turkish Airlines official website and may vary at different sales offices and agencies.

Aside from the newly resumed Istanbul–Aleppo link, Istanbul–Damascus has been served since January 2025 by multiple carriers.

