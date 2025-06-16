WORLD
2 min read
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
A source says the instruction came from French authorities after Israeli firms failed to comply with a direction from a French security agency to remove offensive or kinetic weapons from the stands.
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
The closed IAI stand at the Paris Airshow. / Reuters
June 16, 2025

France has shut down the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow for apparently displaying offensive weapons, in a move condemned by Israel that highlights the growing tensions between the traditional allies.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that the instruction came from French authorities after Israeli firms failed to comply with a direction from a French security agency to remove offensive or kinetic weapons from the stands.

The organisers said they were engaging in dialogue to try to resolve a dispute over the presence of some Israeli companies at the event.

Three smaller Israeli stands, which didn't have hardware on display, and an Israeli Ministry of Defence stand, remain open.

France and Israel, traditionally close allies, have had frosty relations in recent months with French President Emmanuel Macron increasingly critical of Israel's war on Gaza.

Following Israel's missile strikes on Iran on Friday, Macron said Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilising the Middle East but also urged Israel to show restraint.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel targets Macron and threatens to build 'Jewish Israeli state' in occupied West Bank

‘Pretty absurd’

Israel's defence ministry said it had categorically rejected the order to remove some weapons systems from displays, and that exhibition organisers responded by erecting a black wall that separated the Israeli industry pavilions from others.

Recommended

This action, it added, was carried out in the middle of the night after Israeli defence officials and companies had already finished setting up their displays.

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," the ministry said in a statement.

"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition - weapons that compete with French industries."

On the other hand, US Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday described as "pretty absurd" a decision by the French government to close down the stands for refusing to remove offensive weapons from display.

"It seems pretty absurd that this is the only entity not allowed to continue with the display that they would have had approved over the course of the last several weeks and months,”

Huckabee Sanders told reporters, standing outside blacked-out Israeli defence firm stalls.

"In light of everything going on in the world, I would like to see this group (Israeli defence firms) have access and something opened up."

RelatedTRT Global - Israel slams France's plan to recognise Palestine

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking