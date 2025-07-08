French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the UK and wider Europe to reduce their economic and technological dependencies on both the US and China, warning that such reliance poses long-term risks to sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

Speaking before both houses of the British Parliament during a state visit to London on Tuesday, Macron said: “If we still depend on both China and the US, I think we have a clear view of our future and the future of our children.”

“We want an open world. We want to cooperate, but not to depend,” he stressed.

He criticised what he called “overcapacities and other subsidies” from China while also pointing to the “trade war” initiated by the US, which he described as “an explicit decision not to be compliant anymore with the WTO.”