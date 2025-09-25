Nepal’s interim government has rolled out a much-demanded relief and austerity package to address the massive destruction caused during youth-led Gen Z protests earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday.

The widespread protests left more than 70 people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The estimated loss is nearly equal to Nepal's budget for one-and-a-half years, or close to half of the country’s GDP, local English daily the Kathmandu Post reported.

The package, approved by the cabinet, is aimed at stabilising fragile sectors, facilitating recovery and ensuring continuity of economic activities following the violent protests that led to the ouster of the elected government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

An initial assessment by the private sector suggests that businesses alone lost around 80 billion Nepalese rupees ($563 million) and nearly 15,000 direct jobs were affected, with tourism among the hardest-hit industries.

The relief package includes several concessions to help businesses resume operations.

Businesses and professional institutions affected by vandalism, arson or looting will get a 50 percent exemption on customs and excise duties to import furniture, machinery and equipment.