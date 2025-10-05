Indonesia has lifted its suspension of TikTok's local operating licence after the social media platform shared data requested by the government about recent protests, the communication and digital affairs ministry has said.

The ministry said on Friday it had "temporarily suspended" the app's operating licence for failing to provide adequate data on its live feature's activities during anti-government protests in August.

But TikTok supplied the requested data that same day, the ministry's director general Alexander Sabar said in a statement late Saturday.

"Based on the fulfilment of those obligations, the communication and digital affairs ministry… reactivated TikTok's status as a registered electronic system operator," he said.

A spokesperson for TikTok declined to comment, but the video-sharing app has previously said it respects the laws of the markets it operates in.

Indonesia has the second biggest audience on TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, with more than 100 million users.

Challenges operating in Indonesia