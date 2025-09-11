WORLD
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Qatari authorities beefed up security, with checkpoints on access roads to the mosque where the funeral was being held.
Funeral begins for six killed in Israel Qatar strike. / AFP
September 11, 2025

Qatar has held a funeral procession for the victims of an Israeli attack in Doha.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also attended the funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab Mosque in Doha on Thursday.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the Israeli strike that targeted the capital on Tuesday.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, identified its five slain members as Humam al-Hayya, the son of its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, his office director, Jihad Labad, and three bodyguards: Abdullah Abdul Wahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmad Abdulmalik.

A Qatari security personnel, Corporal Badr Saad Al-Dosari, was also killed.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, affirming that all necessary measures have been taken “to safeguard lives and property.”

One coffin bearing a Qatari flag and five others bearing Palestinian flags were brought to the mosque, live footage from Qatar television showed.

The interior ministry said the dead would be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery after the funeral at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abd al Wahhab Mosque.

Former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was also buried in Qatar after his assassination in Iran in July 2024 in an Israeli attack.

SOURCE:AFP, AA

SOURCE:AFP, AA
