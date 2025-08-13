WORLD
Europe, Kiev present Ukraine ceasefire terms to Trump ahead of Putin meeting
Europe and Kiev lay out Ukraine ceasefire terms to Trump on call.
European leaders including Ukrainian President held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Putin in Alaska. / AP
August 13, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said European leaders laid out terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would protect their security interests in a call with US President Donald Trump.

"We have made it clear that Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place," Merz said on Wednesday at the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset."

European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since 2021.

Merz, who initiated the meeting with Trump, said that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but "legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate".

The country would need "robust security guarantees", he said, although he did not detail what kind.

If there was no movement on the Russian side in Alaska, however, "then the United States and we Europeans should and must increase the pressure".

"President Trump is aware of this position and largely shares it," Merz said.

The chancellor noted that all conversations held with Putin since Russia's military attack against Ukraine three and a half years ago had each time been accompanied by an even harsher Russian military response.

If the same occurred this time, it would show conversations with Putin were neither credible nor successful.

"If the United States of America now works towards peace in Ukraine that safeguards European and Ukrainian interests, he can count on our full support in this endeavour," said Merz.

