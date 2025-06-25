At least 17 soldiers have been killed in northern Nigeria when gunmen stormed three army bases, security sources and a local official said, the latest assault in a region plagued by violence.

Armed gangs operating in the northwest, known locally as bandits, typically engage in kidnapping for ransom and target security forces.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attacks on Tuesday but did not provide details.

"Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles while four troops wounded in action are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds," the army said in a statement.

Two security sources said gunmen launched surprise attacks on the army's forward operating bases in the Kwanar Dutse Mariga and Boka areas in Niger State and another base in neighbouring Kaduna State, battling troops for several hours.

Growing insecurity in Nigeria