Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in Manila by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant citing crimes against humanity tied to his deadly war on drugs.

"Early in the morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," the presidential palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As of now, he is under the custody of authorities."

The statement added that "the former president and his group are in good health and are being checked by government doctors".

Duterte was arrested after landing at Manila's international airport following a brief trip to Hong Kong.

Rodrigo questioned under what law and for what crime he had been arrested, according to a video posted by local media outlet GMA news.

"You have to answer now for the deprivation of liberty," Duterte said in a video that GMA said had been supplied by his youngest daughter, Veronica Duterte. It was unclear who the former president was speaking to in the video.

On Sunday, speaking to thousands of overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, the former president decried the investigation, labelling ICC investigators "sons of whores" while saying he would "accept it" if an arrest were to be his fate.

Duterte is still popular