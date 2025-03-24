Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump's national security team group-shared an alleged top-secret war plan with the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine through a messaging app, and others who were tagged along included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

In a stunning article on Monday titled "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans", Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic revealed that he found himself added in the group that discussed plans regarding aerial strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen earlier this month.

Goldberg wrote in the The Atlantic that the world learned at 2 pm (local time) on March 15 that the US was striking Yemen, but he knew two hours prior that an attack was imminent.

"The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 am. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets and timing."

He said US national-security leaders added him to a group chat about military strikes in Yemen, adding it began when a user identified as Michael Waltz launched a connection request on March 11 on Signal.

Two days later he received another notice "that I was to be included in a Signal chat group" called the "Houthi PC small group."

"It should go without saying—but I'll say it anyway—that I have never been invited to a White House principals-committee meeting, and that, in my many years of reporting on national-security matters, I had never heard of one being convened over a commercial messaging app," he wrote in The Atlantic.

A CIA representative, Trump adviser Stephen Miller and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles were also listed in the group, he added.

Pressure on shipping lanes

Goldberg consulted colleagues about a potential foreign disinformation campaign but was convinced of the group's authenticity when "the bombs started falling."

Goldberg added he "could not believe that the national security adviser to the president would be so reckless as to include the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic in such discussions with senior US officials, up to and including the vice president."

Goldberg left the group after the bombardment of Yemen.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told The New York Post that the Signal chain "appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain."