WORLD
2 min read
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Interim leadership pledges reform after 73 killed in youth-led anti-corruption protests that toppled government and triggered mass prison break.
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Family of Binod Maharjan, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests, mourns next to his coffin in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 16, 2025. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Nepal flew flags at half-mast during a national day of mourning on Wednesday for the 73 people killed during youth-led anti-corruption protests that toppled the government.

An interim government, which took over after two days of protests last week, declared the day of mourning "in honour of those who lost their lives during the protests", the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Protests began on September 8, sparked by a short-lived ban on social media, but fuelled by anger at corruption and long-standing economic woes.

At least 19 people were killed in a crackdown on the first day.

Anger over the deaths escalated, triggering an outpouring of rage nationwide, with government offices, a Hilton Hotel and other buildings set on fire.

"The changes we are witnessing today would not be possible without the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives during the protests," Hami Nepal, a key organisation in the protests, posted on social media.

RelatedTRT World - The next chapter of Nepal’s democracy

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protester demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.

Karki has declared the victims martyrs, promising state honours at their cremations.

Recommended

Shopkeeper Pooja Shrestha, 22, said that the day of mourning would bring people together.

"Everyone is sad about what happened, the loss of lives -- all young people like us," she said.

"Things have improved now, and we hope the new government will bring the changes we need."

A fifth of people in Nepal aged 15-24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank, with GDP per capita just $1,447.

Police spokesman Binod Kharel said Wednesday that the number killed during protests had risen to 73, including police officers and prisoners as they staged a mass breakout.

More than a third of the 13,500 prisoners who escaped from two dozen jails during the protests have been recaptured or surrendered themselves, he added.

"So far about 5,000 prisoners who had absconded have returned to the prisons, many voluntarily," Kharel said.

RelatedTRT World - From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu