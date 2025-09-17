Nepal flew flags at half-mast during a national day of mourning on Wednesday for the 73 people killed during youth-led anti-corruption protests that toppled the government.

An interim government, which took over after two days of protests last week, declared the day of mourning "in honour of those who lost their lives during the protests", the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Protests began on September 8, sparked by a short-lived ban on social media, but fuelled by anger at corruption and long-standing economic woes.

At least 19 people were killed in a crackdown on the first day.

Anger over the deaths escalated, triggering an outpouring of rage nationwide, with government offices, a Hilton Hotel and other buildings set on fire.

"The changes we are witnessing today would not be possible without the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives during the protests," Hami Nepal, a key organisation in the protests, posted on social media.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protester demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.

Karki has declared the victims martyrs, promising state honours at their cremations.