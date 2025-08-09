Niger's military government has announced the nationalisation of the country's sole industrial gold mine, accusing its Australian operator of "serious breaches" as the junta seeks greater control of natural resources.

The government has ruled the West African nation since seizing power in 2023, promising to crack down on Niger's myriad security issues.

Australian group McKinel Resources Limited took control of the Societe des mines du Liptako (SML) gold mine, situated on the bank of the River Niger, in 2019 after purchasing a majority stake from a public firm.

"In view of serious breaches (and) with a view to saving this highly strategic company, the state of Niger has taken the decision to nationalise SML," said an order from junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, read on state television on Friday.

‘Full appropriation’

"This measure is in line with the vision of the president of the republic, which is to promote the full appropriation of its natural resources by the Nigerien people," it said.