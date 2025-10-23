Fifteen countries — including Türkiye — as well as the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have strongly condemned Israel’s approval of draft laws seeking to impose so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

The condemnation came in joint written statement released on Thursday by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Djibouti, Oman, Gambia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, the Arab League, and the OIC.

"The Israeli Parliament’s approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing so-called 'Israeli sovereignty' over the occupied West Bank and Israel’s illegal colonial settlements is strongly condemned as a clear violation of international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures changing the demographic structure, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, since 1967."

"It also violates the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which confirms the illegality of Israel’s occupation and invalidates settlement construction and annexation measures in the West Bank. The parties reaffirm once again that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the statement noted.

The joint statement welcomed the advisory opinion issued on Wednesday by the ICJ on Legal Consequences of the Construction of a Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel’s Related Obligations.

"With this advisory opinion, the Court reaffirmed Israel’s obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the provision of basic needs for people living in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and to facilitate humanitarian aid efforts, especially those led by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other UN bodies," it further said.

Warning against continuation of unilateral, illegal policies