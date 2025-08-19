WORLD
3 min read
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Union leader vows to risk jail as strike disrupts hundreds of flights.
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order / AP
August 19, 2025

Around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants are refusing to comply with a government order to return to work, with their union leader vowing to go to jail if necessary.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) declared the strike illegal on Monday, ordering attendants to immediately return to work.

Air Canada says the walkout has already forced the cancellation of some 700 flights a day, impacting about 500,000 passengers.

"We will not be returning to the skies this afternoon," said Mark Hancock, national president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the attendants, according to CBC News.

Hancock said the dispute centres on demands for better pay and a new method of payment before flights take off.

"If it means folks like me going to jail, then so be it. If it means our union being fined, then so be it," he said.

"None of us wants to be in defiance of the law. We're looking for a solution here. Our members want a solution here. But that solution has to be found at a bargaining table."

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that flight attendants should be equitably paid and urged both sides to reach a quick resolution.

The attendants began their strike on Saturday after talks with the airline collapsed.

The CIRB’s decision to intervene has triggered criticism from CUPE, which argues that government involvement undermines collective bargaining rights.

RelatedTRT Global - ‘Terrible precedent’: Air Canada to remain grounded despite govt’s intervention to halt strike

Ongoing talks

Recommended

Later on Monday, Air Canada and CUPE entered talks with a mediator, a source familiar with the discussions said to Reuters news agency.

The Canadian jobs minister also urged both parties to continue negotiating until they reach an agreement.

The disruption has left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded or scrambling to rebook.

With the busy travel season underway, pressure is growing on both the airline and the union to resolve the standoff.

Unpaid work

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu separately announced a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector.

"If employers are exploiting loopholes in the Canada Labour Code, we will close them. Nobody should be expected to work for free," Hajdu wrote on X.

The attendants began their strike on Saturday after talks with the airline collapsed.

CUPE has criticized the CIRB’s intervention as undermining collective bargaining rights.

With the busy travel season underway, pressure is growing on both the airline and the union to resolve the standoff, which has stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches