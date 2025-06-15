President Donald Trump told a news network the United States could become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict, and that he would be "open" to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.

The Republican president, according to ABC News, also said talks over Iran's nuclear programme were continuing and that Tehran would "like to make a deal", perhaps more quickly now that the country is trading massive strikes with Israel.

"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said Sunday in an off-camera interview with ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott that was not previously publicised.

He stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.

As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "he is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it", Trump said.

Israel and Iran traded heavy aerial assaults for a third straight day Sunday, with casualties mounting following Israel's large-scale attacks aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation.

Oman, which has acted as a mediator on the nuclear issue, has said a sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend had been cancelled.