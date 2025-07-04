Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he agreed with US counterpart Donald Trump to work to strengthen Ukraine's air defences, as concerns mounted in Kiev over continued US military aid deliveries.

"We spoke about opportunities in air defence and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies," Zelenskyy said on social media after speaking on the phone with Trump.

Axios, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official and a source with knowledge of the call, reported that Trump told Zelenskyy he wanted to help his country with air defence after escalating attacks from Russia.

The call lasted around 40 minutes, the sources said.

Trump told Zelenskyy that he would check what US weapons due to be sent to Ukraine, if any, had been put on hold, one source said, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy said he had a “very important and fruitful” phone call with Trump, congratulating him on the US Independence Day while discussing battlefield developments, air defence and joint military production.

“We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence,” Zelenskyy said on X. “We support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed.”

Ready for joint arms projects