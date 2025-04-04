The stakes for Palestinians in Gaza have never been higher. With Israel’s military campaign showing no sign of abating, including the violation of the ceasefire , the need for global mobilisation grows ever more urgent.

But with this come the risks of showing solidarity for Palestine, especially in the US and UK, where demonstrating support has become increasingly perilous.

In an unprecedented turn of events, after US President Donald Trump’s sweeping anti-immigration measures , including raids, arrests and mass deportations , authorities in the US have arrested or revoked the visas of at least 300 pro-Palestine students and academics in recent weeks.

Among them is Turkish PhD student and Fulbright scholar Rumeysa Ozturk , who was seen in chilling footage being taken into custody by masked federal agents. Her apparent crime? She had co-authored a university newspaper article urging Tufts University to acknowledge what she termed the “genocide” in Palestine and to divest from Israel.

Other academics have faced similar consequences. Momodou Taal , a Cornell graduate and PhD student, has announced a lawsuit against Trump, arguing that recent Executive Orders unlawfully suppress the First Amendment rights of international students who speak out on Palestine.

Taal’s visa has since been cancelled, and he now faces potential arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—joining a growing list that includes Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia graduate; Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown research fellow; and Leqaa Kordia, a Columbia student. Khalil and Suri are reportedly being held in ICE detention centres in Louisiana and Texas, respectively, notorious for their inhumane conditions.

“Weaponisation of policies to test deportation system”

Dr Heba Gowayed , an associate professor and expert on immigration policy in New York, tells TRT World these arrests signal the “weaponisation of anti-immigration policies” to suppress dissent by claiming that those who express support for Palestine are expressing support for Hamas. She says in this way, the Trump Administration is “testing the boundaries of its deportation system.”



“What we’re seeing now is an authoritarian turn,” Gowayed says. “We're also seeing a weaponisation of long-standing anti-Palestinian racism in the US, which organisations like Pal Legal have documented for decades. They're using anti-Palestinian racism to say these are people you don't want here because they're terrorists, which we know is not true and they don't even purport to have evidence of.”

She adds: “These are targeted attacks. Every person arrested or deported has either attended a protest or merely expressed solidarity with Palestine.”

Yet despite the risks, which include slashed funding to institutions, students and academics remain undeterred. In response to Columbia University expelling pro-Palestine protesters and agreeing to the Trump administration’s demands for stricter campus protest policies — including further expulsions — scholars and students have launched a boycott of the institution.

“I have been impressed by the statements our students are making, despite the fact that the stakes have gotten higher,” Gowayed says. “Academic institutions have long been under attack by the far right, and the reason for that is clear. They are the best tool we have to resist fascism. They are spaces of ideas and exchange, and yet they have now become ground zero for authoritarian policies. It has gotten very dangerous, but our students are braver than you know.”

If taking part in protests has become too risky, Gowayed says there are still plenty of methods of mobilising for Gaza, from writing to elected officials, participating in mailing campaigns and continuing to follow the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. She adds: “While it may not seem like a radical thing to do, donating and fundraising for Gaza is an effective mode of mobilisation. By helping Palestinians in Gaza to survive, that in itself is a form of resistance.”

UK’s parallel crackdown