Dutch centrist party D66 won the most votes in Wednesday's general election, news agency ANP said, putting its 38-year-old leader Rob Jetten on course to become the youngest-ever prime minister in the Netherlands.

With almost all votes counted on Friday, D66 can no longer be overtaken by the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, according to the news agency, which collects the results from all municipalities in the Netherlands.

D66 is now expected to lead a first round of talks to form a coalition government, a process which usually takes months.

Having secured around 18 percent of the votes, the party will need at least three coalition partners to reach a simple majority in the 150-seat Lower House of Parliament.

The pro-EU, liberal D66 tripled its seat count with an upbeat campaign and a surge in advertising spending, while Wilders lost a large part of the support that had propelled him to a shock victory at the previous poll in 2023.