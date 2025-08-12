BIZTECH
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
Elon Musk has claimed Apple blocks AI rivals from top app store spots and questioned why his apps are excluded despite high global rankings.
The Tesla chief questioned wether Apple is playing politics with AI app rankings and visibility. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accused Apple of engaging in antitrust violations by allegedly making it impossible for any artificial intelligence company other than OpenAI to reach the No. 1 spot in its App Store rankings, calling it an "unequivocal antitrust violation."

"xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk said in an X post on Monday.

xAI, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier in the day, Tesla chief Musk questioned the app spotlighting practices of the iPhone maker's App Store.

"Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?," he said in another post on the social media platform.

SOURCE:Reuters
