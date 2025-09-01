WAR ON GAZA
'Man-made famine': UK's Lammy slams Israel over Gaza aid blockade
Israel's reputation is "diminishing in the eyes of young people across the globe who look at this with horror," says the British foreign secretary.
David Lammy / Reuters
September 1, 2025

Expressing outrage at Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the crisis as a deliberate famine, saying: "It's a man-made famine in the 21st century."

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Lammy warned that Israel’s reputation due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "diminishing in the eyes of young people across the globe who look at this with horror."

Lammy urged the Israeli government "to step back and recognise the reputational damage caused by its actions."

"They can't understand it, and so I urge the Israeli government to just step back and recognise the damage that they are doing to their reputations, collectively," he said.

'Spreading across wider territory'

Lammy referenced the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, which found famine in Gaza City and other neighbourhoods, saying it is now "spreading across wider territory."

He warned that, if unchecked, the crisis will "spiral," noting that since July 1, over 300 people—including 119 children—have died of malnutrition.

"The UN and aid organisations have reported significant impediments and obstructions in being able to collect and distribute aid in Gaza. Israel has repeatedly denied that starvation is taking place in Gaza and has said that where there is hunger, it is the fault of aid agencies and Hamas," Lammy said.

Confirming an additional $20 million in UK funding for aid and medical care, he said: "We need a massive, massive humanitarian response to prevent more deaths."

