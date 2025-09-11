Two people misidentified online as suspects in the fatal shooting of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk said they fear for their safety as misinformation spreads, while the manhunt for the real killer continues.

Michaela, a 29-year-old woman from Washington state, told AFP she became "really scared" after her photo circulated in posts falsely naming her as the shooter.

"I’m getting witch-hunted online," she said.

"Some people want to enact vigilante justice on me."

Michaela, who works as a paralegal, said she was at home in Washington when Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University.

Screenshots of her bank transactions and phone location confirmed her whereabouts, and her roommate corroborated her account.

She said her profile picture was likely linked to the shooting because it appeared in searches tied to another X user who posted about Kirk's event.

Michaela has contacted the FBI, which released images of a person of interest on Thursday and confirmed that the presumed murder weapon was recovered.