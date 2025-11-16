The US military announced on Sunday that an aircraft carrier strike group had arrived in the Caribbean, greatly expanding the presence of American forces near Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has ordered a troop buildup in the Caribbean as part of an anti-drug trafficking initiative. Still, speculation has abounded that Washington may be contemplating military intervention against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which oversees American forces in Latin America and the Caribbean, had previously said that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group had entered its area of responsibility.

On Sunday, it announced in a statement that the strike group had entered the Caribbean Sea, saying the move follows Trump's "directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organisations and counter narco-terrorism in defence of the Homeland."

The strike group joins several warships already in the Caribbean, with the deployment dubbed "Operation Southern Spear."

80 killed in 20 strikes since September

Since launching the anti-trafficking military campaign in September, US forces have killed at least 80 people accused of ferrying drugs in international waters, according to an AFP tally of publicly released figures.

The United States has released no details to back up its claims that the people targeted, in both the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, in the 20 strikes were actually traffickers.