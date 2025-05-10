INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
Pakistan launches 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' military operation against India
Pakistan's military says it struck Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan launches 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' military operation against India
State-run Pakistan Television says that retaliatory attacks are underway after India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan. / Reuters
May 10, 2025

Pakistan has launched its retaliatory attacks — dubbed "Bunyan-un-Marsoos" operation — against India after New Delhi fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan.

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation has begun," the state-run media reported early on Saturday.

"Multiple locations in India are being targeted in the retaliatory attacks."

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos" translates to "solid structure" or "impenetrable wall."

Pakistan's military said the targets were an Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.

Indian air attacks are currently under way in Pakistan, Reuters news agency said, citing Indian military sources.

Loud explosions were heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents said.        

The explosions on Saturday were heard in the disputed region's two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

Recommended

Indian missiles

Ahead of Pakistani counter-strikes, India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan but most of the missiles were intercepted, Pakistan’s army spokesman said.

It’s the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

Islamabad has denied any role and called for an international probe, a demand that India has rejected.

The Indian army said in a statement late on Friday that drones were sighted in 26 locations in Indian states bordering Pakistan and in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including region’s Srinagar main city.

It said the drones were tracked and engaged.

"The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary," the statement said.

Explore
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
By Kazim Alam
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
By Amir Zia
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Ties hit low after Modi told Trump in call US played no role in Pakistan-India truce — report
Pakistan repels Afghan border infiltration, 33 militants killed: army
India bans 25 books on Kashmir dispute, including ones by Arundhati Roy, Christopher Snedden
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Arbitration court rules India can't unilaterally suspend Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs