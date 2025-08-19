TÜRKİYE
NATO chief Rutte calls Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts, regional security
Leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in their efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region.
Leaders exchanged views on the need for effective and sustainable security guarantees. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Ukraine peace efforts and broader security concerns in the Black Sea region as he was returning from the Ukraine summit in Washington.

During Tuesday's call, the two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia peace process and underlined the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives to create lasting stability, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Both Erdogan and Rutte stressed Türkiye’s critical role in mediation efforts, pointing to its previous involvement in initiatives.

They also discussed the importance of Türkiye’s position as one of NATO’s most influential members in facilitating dialogue and promoting regional security.

Close coordination for peace

The leaders agreed on maintaining close coordination in efforts to achieve peace and recognised the necessity of Türkiye’s contributions to ongoing diplomatic tracks.

They further exchanged views on the need for effective and sustainable security guarantees that could underpin any future agreement between Kiev and Moscow.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy and multiple European leaders in the White House on Monday, where they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and other ways to end the Ukraine war.

The US president said his administration began preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents.

