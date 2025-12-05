As the Turks say, “a cup of coffee shared is remembered for 40 years.”

Every year on December 5, the world celebrates Turkish coffee — or “kahve” in Turkish — a unique beverage that first reached Anatolia from Yemen in the 1500s during the Ottoman era, before spreading to Europe in the 17th century.

Still brewed the same way it was 500 years ago, it remains one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world.