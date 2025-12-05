CULTURE & HERITAGE
1 min read
Happy World Turkish Coffee Day!
Here’s a look at some fun facts about the drink.
Happy World Turkish Coffee Day!
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
December 5, 2025

As the Turks say, “a cup of coffee shared is remembered for 40 years.” 

Every year on December 5, the world celebrates Turkish coffee — or “kahve” in Turkish — a unique beverage that first reached Anatolia from Yemen in the 1500s during the Ottoman era, before spreading to Europe in the 17th century. 

Still brewed the same way it was 500 years ago, it remains one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world.

RECOMMENDED

More than a drink, Turkish coffee is deeply rooted in Turkish culture and society. From its preparation to the final sip, it involves a ritual of togetherness passed down through generations and is an inseparable part of daily life for many. 

Have you ever tried Turkish coffee? 

Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow