France will provide Ukraine with $211 million in military aid using the interest from frozen Russian assets, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has said.

In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune on Saturday, Lecornu said that the new aid package will support the delivery of 155-mm artillery shells and AASM gliding bombs, which will be used by Ukrainian Mirage 2000 aircraft.

The French minister added that France is also expediting the transfer of older military equipment, including tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

The decision follows an October 2024 pledge by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to offer nearly $50 billion in loans to Ukraine, backed by revenue from frozen Russian assets.

Lecornu's remarks also come shortly after the UK reached a similar agreement with Ukraine on March 1 to provide a $2.84 billion loan for defence purchases, also backed by frozen Russian assets.