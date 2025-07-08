WORLD
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
The US top envoy says Trump's foreign policy accomplishments would see peace come through between Baku and Yerevan.
Rubio lists a potential peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of US mediation efforts. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that there will hopefully be a peace deal soon between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but offered no other details.

US President Donald Trump's foreign accomplishments would include "hopefully, pretty soon, a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia", Rubio said during a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Cabinet at the White House.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh — a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan — and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
