On this International Day of Friendship, celebrated across the globe on July 30, people are posting heartfelt messages, tagging friends, and sharing nostalgic throwback photos.

It is a day officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011, which traces its roots back to 1958, when the World Friendship Crusade proposed a day dedicated to celebrating the value of friendship.

This day encourages people around the world to cherish their friends, express appreciation, and strengthen the bonds that connect us. But in today’s world of hyperconnectivity and beyond the digital gestures lies a deeper question: Are we truly more connected or lonelier than ever?

Despite the dazzling array of social media platforms, messaging apps, and video calls that have revolutionised the way we interact, experts warn that we may be mistaking connection for communion.

“Humans are social creatures. They need face-to-face interaction, to look into each other’s eyes, to touch, to be physically present,” Fazilet Seyitoglu, clinical psychologist, tells TRT World.

Seyitoglu has spent over a decade researching the psychological impact of digital engagement and has written books on emotional well-being. She comments on different modes of socialisation and their impact on people.

“People appear social; they're interacting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. But these aren’t the kinds of interactions that fulfil the soul,” she says. “When your heart aches or you need someone to sit beside you in silence, no app can deliver that kind of companionship.”

Paradox of a connected age

With nearly 5 billion people online and over 2.5 billion using social media daily, humanity is more digitally networked than ever before. But studies repeatedly show an uptick in reported loneliness, especially among young adults.

In a 2022 study led by psychologist Eric J Moody, university students who frequently engaged in face-to-face conversations reported lower levels of both social and emotional loneliness. In contrast, high-frequency internet users experienced less social loneliness but more emotional loneliness — an emptiness no amount of scrolling could fix.

Seyitoglu points to this very paradox.

“The digital world moves fast. People pursue pleasure, validation, and instant gratification. It’s a space driven by ego not empathy. That’s why we’re seeing an erosion of real, reciprocal friendships,” she says.

The problem, Seyitoglu adds, goes deeper than screen time. “We’re losing something sacred, the values of Eastern societies that emphasised community, family, and long-term relationships. Today, it’s more about the self. Instant pleasure. Living alone. And the human soul is starving,” she says.

She paints a vivid picture to elucidate two scenarios in which screen friends do not necessarily win over real-life ones, especially during crises. The reasons, she adds, can be varied for such behaviours.