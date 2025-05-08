Pakistan’s military says it shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India overnight, revising its earlier count of 12.

Accusing New Delhi of repeated airspace violations in a "naked act of aggression", military spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Israeli-made Harop drones were shot down in various locations, including near major urban centres like Karachi and Lahore.

A civilian was killed in the Ghotki district of southern Sindh province, he added.

India has imported military hardware worth $2.9 billion from Israel over the last decade, including radars, surveillance and combat drones, and missiles.

"Debris is being collected from all impact sites," the Pakistan military spokesperson told reporters in a press conference.