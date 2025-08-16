US
2 min read
Trump administration backs down on DC police takeover after court hearing
Justice Department agrees to revise order that bypassed mayor and police chief amid legal challenge.
Trump administration backs down on DC police takeover after court hearing
Trump administration backs down on DC police takeover after court hearing / Reuters
August 16, 2025

The Trump administration has reversed course on a move to take full control of Washington’s police department, agreeing to rewrite an order that would have placed the Drug Enforcement Administration chief in charge, following a tense court hearing.

The deal came after US District Judge Ana Reyes indicated she would grant the city’s request for a temporary restraining order if the Justice Department did not act by Friday evening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s original order, issued late Thursday without notice, named DEA head Terry Cole as "Emergency Police Commissioner," sidelining Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith.

Under the revised order, Cole will instead be Bondi’s "designee for requesting services" from MPD, with no direct authority over officers.

"In the interim, Mr. Cole is not going to be able to direct police department individuals to do anything," Reyes said.

"He’s going to have to go through the mayor."

RelatedTRT Global - In pictures: Washington homeless encampments clear out as 800 National Guard troops mobilise
Recommended

Home Rule Act

The dispute stems from Trump’s decision on Monday to invoke the 1973 Home Rule Act — the first president to do so — citing emergency powers to seek MPD services for federal purposes.

City officials argue the law does not permit a hostile takeover or the rewriting of local laws and rules.

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the administration Friday, calling the move "brazenly unlawful" and an infringement on the District’s right to self-governance.

Bowser said residents were "worried and concerned" and that her focus was ensuring any federal officers in the city were deployed strategically.

Negotiations to avoid a restraining order lasted about 90 minutes during a break in the hearing, with senior Justice Department officials joining the talks.

The White House said the administration has the "lawful authority to assert control over" MPD. Reyes will hold another hearing next week to address remaining legal questions.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks