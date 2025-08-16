The Trump administration has reversed course on a move to take full control of Washington’s police department, agreeing to rewrite an order that would have placed the Drug Enforcement Administration chief in charge, following a tense court hearing.

The deal came after US District Judge Ana Reyes indicated she would grant the city’s request for a temporary restraining order if the Justice Department did not act by Friday evening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s original order, issued late Thursday without notice, named DEA head Terry Cole as "Emergency Police Commissioner," sidelining Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith.

Under the revised order, Cole will instead be Bondi’s "designee for requesting services" from MPD, with no direct authority over officers.

"In the interim, Mr. Cole is not going to be able to direct police department individuals to do anything," Reyes said.

"He’s going to have to go through the mayor."