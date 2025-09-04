WORLD
2 min read
Boat accident in Nigeria leaves at least 60 dead — officials
Over 100 passengers were aboard when the vessel hit a submerged tree stump and capsized in Niger State.
Boat accident in Nigeria leaves at least 60 dead — officials
Fishermen attempt to move a boat away from the shoreline in Apakin, one of the coastal communities affected by ocean surges, Nigeria / Reuters
September 4, 2025

At least 60 people have died after a boat carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, local officials said.

The vessel departed Tungan Sule in Malale district on Tuesday morning, heading to the town of Dugga for a condolence visit, when it struck a submerged tree stump near Gausawa community in Borgu Local Government Area.

"The death toll of the boat incident has risen to 60," Abdullahi Baba Ara, chair of Borgu LGA, told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

"Ten people have been found in serious condition, and many are still being sought."

The accident occurred around 11 am local time (1000 GMT).

Sa’adu Inuwa Muhammad, the district head of Shagumi, said he arrived at the scene shortly after.

"The boat carried more than 100 people. We were able to recover 31 corpses from the river. The boat was also recovered and removed," he said, adding that women and children were among the majority of victims.

Recommended

Four were buried Tuesday in line with Islamic rites.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said local divers and emergency personnel were continuing rescue efforts.

It confirmed 29 deaths, 50 rescues, and two people still missing, but acknowledged the toll was rising as more bodies were recovered.

The agency said the boat was overloaded and struck a tree stump, causing it to overturn.

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season, due to lax safety enforcement, overcrowding, and the use of poorly maintained vessels.

In recent years, hundreds have died in similar incidents across inland waterways.

Authorities said an investigation would examine compliance with safety rules and whether operators had ignored warnings about water levels in the area.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games