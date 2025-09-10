On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, 23, was unexpectedly attacked on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, by a man seated behind her.

Her murder, captured on video, garnered little national news last month. However, it recently surged into the spotlight after Republican lawmakers and far-right influencers promoted the graphic CCTV footage last weekend.

Conservatives have seized her murder as evidence of systemic failures in "soft-on-crime" policies associated with Democrats, while liberals and some media outlets have cautioned against politicising the tragedy or using it to stoke racial divisions as President Donald Trump seeks to expand a crackdown.

This seemingly bolsters Trump's proposals to deploy troops into cities, such as Chicago, governed by Democrats.

Republicans defend the operations as vital for combating crime, whilst Trump's critics view them as an authoritarian power grab.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a "Quick" (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option,!!!" Trump posted on his social media platform on Wednesday.

Trump's demand came after his attorney general, Pam Bondi, said she would pursue the "maximum penalty" against the attacker.

The Republican leader has politicised the murder, calling the attacker a "career criminal". He has blamed Democrats for Zarutska's death, accusing them of leniency towards criminals.

Zarutska and relatives emigrated from Ukraine in 2022 to escape the war, but her life ended tragically in an unprovoked attack by a man with apparent mental health issues.

The detained suspect has been identified as Decarlos Brown, a 34-year-old African-American, and charged with first degree murder.

He has multiple prior convictions and spent eight years in prison for armed robbery, according to court documents obtained by local television station WBTV.

'Ugly truth'

The murder only gained national attention after the initial reaction by Charlotte's Democratic mayor emerged.

Days after Zarutska's murder, Mayor Vi Lyles offered "thoughts and prayers" to relatives of the victim, whom she did not identify in her initial statement. Instead she focused on the suspect's condition.

"I am not villainising those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused," Lyles said in the statement.

Criticism poured in.

When footage of the murder was then released last week, and Lyles asked the media not to share it "out of respect for Iryna's family," an outcry ensued on the right.

"Charlotte's Mayor doesn't want the media to show you the ugly truth. Why? Because she and other public officials in her city bear responsibility," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted Sunday on X.

The following day he accused Democrats of "downplaying murders like this by saying we can't demonize the homeless or the mentally ill."

Trump advisor Stephen Miller accused Democrats of backing "the monstrous and the depraved."