Syria is emerging from more than a decade of civil war ; its future remains deeply uncertain. Regional rivalries and foreign interventions continue to shape the country’s recovery.

Three dynamics stand out: Israel's repeated attacks and policies of disintegration, the international community's muted response, and Türkiye's emerging role as a potential guarantor of stability form the pieces of this complex puzzle.

This raises key questions. What is Israel’s true endgame in Syria? Why has the world remained largely silent after its intensified strikes following the Gaza war? Could Syria’s eventual inclusion in the Abraham Accords satisfy Israeli security concerns? And where should Türkiye place itself in this shifting environment?

Israel's endgame in Syria

The first dynamic is Israel’s campaign to keep Syria fragmented. In addition to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Tel Aviv is also carrying out attacks and attempts of occupation against neighbouring countries.



After October 7, due to the security paranoia it entered, Israel has fallen into a cycle of uncontrolled and endless wars to re-establish its shattered deterrence. At the same time, this remains the only method in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hands to keep the far-right government standing.



In the Syrian context, Israel acts as a continuation of its past policies. What it is trying to do in Syria is rooted in the principle known as the alliance of the periphery , which means cooperating with minorities and peripheral countries in order to weaken hostile Arab states in the region.



The political and military support given to the Druze groups led by Hikmat al-Hijri thus finds its logic within this framework.



The Druze are a small but significant Arabic-speaking minority in Syria, around a million strong and concentrated mainly in Suwaida near the Israeli and Jordanian borders.

In July, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arabs and Druze groups in the region. When Damascus deployed troops to restore order, Israel launched airstrikes on government forces, claiming to protect minorities from massacres. The incident revealed how Tel Aviv exploits local fault lines, particularly among the Druze, to obstruct Syria’s recentralisation.



This fits into a broader Israeli calculus. From Israel’s perspective, a stabilised Syria after Assad, resting on popular legitimacy, economic recovery, and restored territorial sovereignty, would be the worst-case scenario.



A strong Damascus could deny Israel the freedom to conduct cross-border raids, transfer arms to proxies at will, and manipulate substate actors.



Hence, Israel has instead sought to ensure that Syria remains a fragile state, dominated by internal rivalries, irregular militias, and foreign interventions.

This has manifested in Israeli support for Druze factions or endorsement of the PKK/YPG’s separatist efforts, as a way of eroding Syrian central authority.

Paradoxically, Netanyahu has often declared that Israel would not allow Syria to "become another Lebanon." Yet, in practice, Israeli policy pushes Syria toward precisely that Lebanese model of sectarian fragmentation by denying the Syrian army re-entry into southern territories, launching repeated airstrikes, and fostering conditions of military pluralism.

What particularly unsettles Israel is the prospect of Ankara’s rising role in Syria. During the civil war, Türkiye carried the heavy costs of hosting millions of refugees and stood as the principal supporter of then-Syrian opposition against the overthrown Assad regime.

Now, in the post-civil war environment, Ankara is repositioning itself. A potential Turkish-Syrian rapprochement, especially if paired with a US reduction of support for the PKK/YPG, could simultaneously reinforce Damascus’ sovereignty, expand Türkiye’s regional influence, and curtail Israel’s ability to act unilaterally across Syrian territory.



Thus, Israel's security discourse conceals what is in essence a strategy to maintain the luxury of unchecked intervention in neighbouring Arab states, a luxury threatened by Türkiye's growing influence.

The impossible task: Abraham Accords

By treating military force as its default tool, Tel Aviv risks locking Syria into a perpetual state of fragmentation and escalating the danger of a wider regional conflict. At the same time, the international community has largely normalised Israel’s violations of Syrian sovereignty.



Despite the presence of UN peacekeepers along the Syrian-Israeli Golan border under the 1974 disengagement agreement, Israel seized the opportunity in November 2024 to occupy the buffer zone.