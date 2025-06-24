ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israel threatens Iran with 'intense strikes' after alleging ceasefire violation that Tehran denies
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatens Iran with 'intense strikes,' accusing it of violating the ceasefire — allegations rejected by Iran.
Israel threatens Iran with 'intense strikes' after alleging ceasefire violation that Tehran denies
This comes shortly after the Israeli military informed the public that it was now safe to exit shelters. / AP
June 24, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to launch intense strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire between the two arch-foes.

“I instructed the IDF (army), in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intense strike activity in Tehran to neutralise regime targets and terrorist infrastructure in Tehran, following yesterday's operation,” Katz said in a statement cited by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Katz claimed that he ordered the strikes “in light of the absolute violation of the ceasefire declared by the US President by Iran and the launching of missiles toward Israel.”

This comes shortly after the Israeli military informed the public that it was now safe to exit shelters.

The army earlier claimed that air-raid sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday after the detection of a new missile attack from Iran, hours after Donald Trump annouced a ceasefire.

Iran rejects allegations

Iran, however, is rejecting Israeli claims that it fired missiles at Israel after agreeing to a ceasefire, according to the IRIB broadcaster and the ISNA news agency.

Recommended

The alleged violation came shortly after Israel announced that it agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, based on a proposal made by Trump.

Trump on Monday said Israel and Iran had agreed to a "Complete" and "Total" ceasefire, ending "The 12 DAY War" which began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and several other locations on June 13.

Iran had retaliated with missile attacks. Later, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites early on Sunday, claiming to destroy them completely.

In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday evening.

The ceasefire came into effect at 0400 GMT on Tuesday, with Trump urging both sides not to violate it.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'