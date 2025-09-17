TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Hakan Fidan said Israel’s illegitimate policies and the oppression of Zionism have been exposed, while the Palestinian cause has gained momentum.
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts / Reuters
September 17, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken over the phone with his Saudi and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the situation in Gaza.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone conversations with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty.

Talks focused on Gaza and preparations for next week's UN General Assembly, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Earlier in the day, Fidan said Türkiye has been the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice, stressing the role Ankara has been playing in preventing and ending conflicts.

"Our diplomatic strength plays a decisive role in preventing and ending wars. Today, Türkiye has become the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice in our region. Thanks to diplomacy conducted under the leadership of the head of state,” Hakan Fidan said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Turkish Foreign Ministry complex in the capital, Ankara.

Taking a dig at Israel, Fidan said, “Israel’s illegitimate policies and the oppression of Zionism have been exposed, while the Palestinian cause has gained momentum and support in international forums.”

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan

"Today, from Ukraine to Syria, from the Caucasus to the Horn of Africa, Türkiye has become an actor that can shape regional dynamics," Fidan said, adding that thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strong leadership, the country has been able to stay away from the "circle of flames".

Turkish diplomacy

Highlighting the transformation of diplomacy, Fidan said that with the emergence of modern diplomacy, the customs of the 17th and 18th centuries gave way to new procedures and more institutionalised methods.

He underlined that diplomacy has evolved from temporary contacts into complex and comprehensive relations woven with interdependence.

"We are also expanding our presence abroad. With 263 foreign missions, we now have the world’s third-largest diplomatic network," he added.

Fidan underlined that new geographies, new challenges, shifting balances, and new opportunities lie ahead, and therefore, stronger diplomacy is needed more than ever.

He emphasised that Turkish diplomacy is rooted in a deeply ingrained tradition and institutional memory spanning centuries.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that pursues an independent and national foreign policy, one that has a voice on regional and global issues," he said.

Fidan said that the agreements, minutes, and memoirs preserved in the ministry’s archives also serve as the memory of the Turkish nation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan