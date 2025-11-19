Most of the wreckage of the C-130 military cargo aircraft that crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border has been transported to Türkiye.

A “crash investigation team” that was formed and deployed to the site immediately after the incident last week is continuing its work. After detailed examinations in the area, the aircraft debris was carefully loaded onto trucks. The majority of the C-130’s wreckage has now been brought to Türkiye.

The debris will be examined at the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in central Anatolian Kayseri province, which operates under the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Factories Directorate.

Meanwhile, analysis of the aircraft’s black box has begun. The cause of the incident is expected to become clear once the on-site inspections and black box decoding are completed. The crash investigation team will continue its work at the crash site until the weekend.