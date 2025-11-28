WORLD
Switzerland to prioritise ground-based air defence amid increasing drone threats
Deteriorating European security has prompted Switzerland to prioritise ground-based air defence within available resources, putting other military capability projects on hold.
The motions demand that the government acquire the necessary systems and enough munitions to protect Swiss airspace. / Reuters
November 28, 2025

Switzerland will prioritise ground-based air defence to better protect airspace and counter drone attacks, putting other projects on hold to save money.

The country’s highest executive authority, the Federal Council, said on Thursday it would support three motions coming before parliament in the winter session aimed at strengthening land-based air defence, according to Swiss Radio Television (RTS).

The security policy committees of both chambers have called for a "rapid and comprehensive response to the extraordinary threat that Russia poses to European airspace," the report said.

The motions demand that the government acquire the necessary systems and enough munitions to protect Swiss airspace. According to the texts, the objective must be to be able to neutralise a drone attack, "even in large numbers."

They added that "the extraordinary situation requires immediate action."

The Federal Council said the security policy situation in Europe has deteriorated significantly in recent months and that it is therefore prepared to prioritise ground-based air defence "within the limits of available resources." It acknowledged that doing so will affect the rebuilding of other military capabilities.

