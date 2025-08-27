WORLD
2 min read
Austria declares end of 'voluntary integration': minister
The government prepares to introduce a three-year mandatory programme linking social benefits to participation in language and values courses.
Austria declares end of 'voluntary integration': minister
The initiative, set to be included in a broader social welfare reform this fall, will apply to asylum holders. / Reuters
August 27, 2025

Austria’s Integration, Family and EU Affairs Minister Claudia Plakolm has announced that voluntary integration is “over,” as the government prepares to introduce a three-year mandatory programme linking social benefits to participation in language and values courses.

“Anyone who fails to attend German or values courses without justification, or does not register with the Public Employment Service, can expect significant reductions in assistance,” Plakolm told Austria Press Agency on Wednesday.

The initiative, set to be included in a broader social welfare reform this fall, will apply to asylum holders, those with subsidiary protection, displaced persons, and asylum seekers with a strong chance of remaining in Austria.

She underlined that the measure is not about expanding budgets but making better use of existing resources, noting falling asylum numbers and unfilled course spots.

Displaced Ukrainians will continue to receive family allowance until October 31, after which the payment will be tied to willingness to work.

“A successor arrangement will take into account individual life situations -- for example, caring for very young children,” Plakolm said.

She stressed that Ukrainians have the right to work from their first day in Austria.

Recommended

Headscarf ban for children

She also reaffirmed government plans to implement a headscarf ban for children under 14 in schools starting this fall.

“It’s clear to me that this is a matter of child welfare. The headscarf has no place, especially for children under 14,” she claimed.

Additional measures will include discussions with parents and involvement of school psychologists and child welfare agencies, while sanctions for non-compliance are still under review.

Austria’s Constitutional Court struck down an earlier headscarf ban in 2020, partly because it targeted Muslims.

RelatedTRT Global - Activists show solidarity with Muslim girls after Austria hijab ban
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict