A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore $500 million in federal grant funding that it froze at the University of California, Los Angeles.

US District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction on Monday, saying the government likely violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires specific procedures and explanations for federal funding cuts.

Instead, the government informed UCLA in generalised form letters that multiple grants from various agencies were being suspended but offered no specific details.

In August, UCLA announced that the Trump administration had suspended $584 million in federal grants over allegations of civil rights violations related to antisemitism and affirmative action.

Lin issued a ruling later that month that resulted in $81 million in grants from the National Science Foundation being restored to UCLA.

She ruled that those cuts had violated a June preliminary injunction where she ordered the National Science Foundation to restore dozens of grants that it had terminated at the University of California, which operates 10 campuses across the state.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on Monday's ruling.

The Trump administration has used its control of federal funding to push for reforms at elite colleges that the president decries as overrun by liberalism and antisemitism.