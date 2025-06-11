Russia’s ambassador to the US has announced that a new round of talks between the two countries will take place in Moscow.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Alexander Darchiev said on Tuesday the decision was "preliminary" and that the main topic remains the same, alleviating "irritants" in bilateral diplomatic relations.

As for the time, he said the event will take place "in the near future."

"I've already mentioned that the recovery of Russian-American relations is still distant, and the process is hampered not only by opponents of the White House, embodied by the 'deep state,' but also by 'hawks' in Congress, where a persistent anti-Russian lobby exists," Darchiev said.

Consultations aimed at normalising the operations of Russian and US embassies and addressing obstacles in bilateral relations took place in Istanbul on February 27 and April 10.

The Russian delegation was led by Darchiev, while the US delegation was headed by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.