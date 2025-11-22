Israeli military units on Saturday stormed Syria's southern Quneitra countryside with tanks and armoured vehicles, in violation of the country's sovereignty, according to Syrian media.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Israeli forces moved eastward toward Tal al-Ahmar from the western side with two tanks and two military vehicles, hoisting the Israeli flag at the site before later pulling back.

The broadcaster said that a six-vehicle Israeli patrol also entered the villages of Bir Ajam, Bariqa and both the eastern and western sides of Zubeida. Another group, using three military vehicles, raided the villages of Ein Zivan and Abu Qubays.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the report.