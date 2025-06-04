The European Union (EU) has announced a $200 million package to support Syria’s social and economic recovery, following the lifting of sanctions.

Wednesday’s funding pledge is to bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalise local economies through community-led projects in energy, education, health, agriculture, and livelihoods, according to a statement.

The support will further promote transitional justice, accountability and human rights, including efforts to address the issue of missing persons.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Syria is at a “pivotal moment” with a real chance to shift from conflict to peace and stability. “We remain firmly committed to supporting Syrians in this crucial phase,” she said.