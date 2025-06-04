WORLD
1 min read
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
This will help bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalise local economies, the bloc says.
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
FILE PHOTO: EU hosts conference to gather support for Syria, in Brussels, earlier this year. / Reuters
June 4, 2025

The European Union (EU) has announced a $200 million package to support Syria’s social and economic recovery, following the lifting of sanctions.

Wednesday’s funding pledge is to bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalise local economies through community-led projects in energy, education, health, agriculture, and livelihoods, according to a statement.

RelatedTRT Global - EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria, citing support for political transition and recovery

The support will further promote transitional justice, accountability and human rights, including efforts to address the issue of missing persons.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Syria is at a “pivotal moment” with a real chance to shift from conflict to peace and stability. “We remain firmly committed to supporting Syrians in this crucial phase,” she said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Turkish VP Yilmaz, Syrian President al Sharaa discuss economic revival

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.

EU lifted economic sanctions on Syria earlier this year, citing positive steps by transitional authorities toward inclusivity and respect for international law and human rights.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change