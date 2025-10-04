WORLD
2 min read
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions, believed to be the highest in decades after the 12-day Iran-Israel clash in June.
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Iran has executed many individuals it has accused of spying for Israel and its intelligence service, Mossad. / AA
October 4, 2025

Iran has said it executed six death-row inmates it alleges carried out attacks in the country’s oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel.

Iran's judiciary said on Saturday that the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province.

"The death sentence for six separatist terrorist elements, who in recent years had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security in Khuzestan province, was carried out at dawn today," the judiciary said on its Mizan website.

The identities of those executed and details of their arrests and sentencing were not immediately clear. But Mizan reported that they were involved in the killings of four security personnel, including two police officers and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, in 2018 and 2019.

The report also said they had "confessed to planning and executing acts of sabotage such as making and planting bombs, blowing up the Khorramshahr gas station".

RelatedTRT World - Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Recommended

Increasing executions

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many individuals it has accused of spying for Israel and its intelligence service, Mossad.

Executions have significantly increased this year, with at least 10 death sentences carried out in recent months.

The Iran-Israel conflict escalated into a direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, including through attacks that relied on Mossad officials being deployed deep inside the country.

Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France