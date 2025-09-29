Iran has executed a man named Bahman Choobiasl, accused of spying for Israel, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan has said, saying the defendant was "one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran".

Choobiasl worked on “sensitive telecommunications projects“ and reported about the “paths of importing electronic devices,” Mizan said on Monday.

"The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant's cooperation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres, along with which it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment," Mizan said.

The Supreme Court had rejected the defendant's appeal and confirmed the death sentence on charges of "corruption on earth," it added.

Related TRT World - Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad

Increasing executions