The Syrian presidency has called for restraint amid reports that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by US, Türkiye, Jordan, and neighbours.

Earlier, the Syrian government announced plans to deploy specialised forces to the southern province of Sweida, where violent clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups have intensified in recent days.



On Friday, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack posted on X, "Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors."

Barrack also serves as the US special envoy for Syria.

The latest development comes as the Syrian presidency blamed the violence on the "expansion of illegal armed groups that have used weapons as a means to impose their will, directly endangering the lives of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The presidency called on all sides to "exercise self-restraint and prioritise reason," and said competent authorities would dispatch specialised units to restore calm in coordination with political and security measures.

Fighting erupted on Sunday as limited skirmishes between Bedouin Arab tribes and local Druze factions. It quickly escalated into armed clashes involving regime forces, leading to retaliatory attacks by Druze fighters that reportedly killed dozens of soldiers.

A temporary ceasefire was reached but later collapsed.